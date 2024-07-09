BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.25% of UGI worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

