BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $748,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,940,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.