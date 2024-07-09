BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,678 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Revvity were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,213,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

