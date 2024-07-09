BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 41,319 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.