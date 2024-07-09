BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 50,930 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,677,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

