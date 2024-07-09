BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 73,245 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $49,547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 833,113 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 414,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $9,288,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

