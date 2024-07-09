BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 907,157 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169,751 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.



