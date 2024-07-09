BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Nordson worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average of $255.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

