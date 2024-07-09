BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $12.77 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 314,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Ciena worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 332,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,654 shares of company stock worth $929,794. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

