BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,310 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHH stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

