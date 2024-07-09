BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 559.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

