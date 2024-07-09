BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,360 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AES were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AES by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,248,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 222.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AES by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AES by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,822,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

