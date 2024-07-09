BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $17.73 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 222.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Jabil were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

