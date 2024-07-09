BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.21% of Parsons worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,912,000 after purchasing an additional 131,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parsons by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,393,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after purchasing an additional 622,243 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,854,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE:PSN opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

