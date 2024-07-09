BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

