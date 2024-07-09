BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 231.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,316,468 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

