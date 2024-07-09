BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

