BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 127,379 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

