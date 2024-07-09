BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 135,604 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 135,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.23% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YPF. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

