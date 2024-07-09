BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 216,323 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 539,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.