BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 76,041 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Incyte were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 931,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after acquiring an additional 231,046 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,416 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

