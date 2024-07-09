BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,280 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ITA stock opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

