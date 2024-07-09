BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $36.55

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $34.80. BP shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 2,549,603 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in BP by 73.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

