Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $88,160.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.