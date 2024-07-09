Brokerages Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Target Price at $101.00

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIN

Insider Activity at Albany International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,041,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 688,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Albany International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 598,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Albany International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $82.55 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.