Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Price Target at C$11.88

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE K opened at C$11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.74. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

