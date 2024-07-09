Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

BKD stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

