CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 359.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CALC. Singular Research upgraded CalciMedica to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

CALC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,020. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalciMedica will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Wilson bought 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,270.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 10.3% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Stories

