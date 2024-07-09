Camtek Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 1,724 call options.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. Camtek has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

