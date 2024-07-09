Camtek Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,815 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 1,724 call options.
Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. Camtek has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
