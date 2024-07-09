Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $39.07.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 92.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,610 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $675,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

