Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.88 and last traded at $100.39. Approximately 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.
Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82.
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
