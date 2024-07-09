Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Up 20.8%

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.70 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.72 ($0.24). 88,249,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 977% from the average session volume of 8,195,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
A number of brokerages have commented on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capita to GBX 1,800 ($23.06) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
