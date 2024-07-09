Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider James Gerald Leahy Purchases 350,000 Shares

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy purchased 350,000 shares of Capital Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,966.31).

CMET stock opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.75. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Metals plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral sand resources in Sri Lanka and internationally. It holds interests in the Eastern Minerals project located in the Ampara District of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, as well as owns two mineral exploration licenses and two industrial mining licenses in Sri Lanka.

