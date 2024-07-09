Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider James Gerald Leahy Purchases 350,000 Shares

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy purchased 350,000 shares of Capital Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,966.31).
Capital Metals Price Performance
CMET stock opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.75. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.
About Capital Metals
