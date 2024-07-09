Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

