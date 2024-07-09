Capital One Financial Comments on Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

HES opened at $146.63 on Monday. Hess has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

