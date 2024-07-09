Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Vital Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

VTLE stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

