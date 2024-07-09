Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.95.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper
In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835 over the last three months. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.
