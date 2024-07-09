CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.26. CareDx shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 34,920 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

