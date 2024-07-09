Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $409.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

