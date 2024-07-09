CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CarMax by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in CarMax by 17.2% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. 166,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

