Cassava Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,071 call options.

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 999,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,775. The company has a market cap of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

