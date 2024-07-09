Cassava Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,018 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,071 call options.
Shares of SAVA stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 999,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,775. The company has a market cap of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $32.10.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
