CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.