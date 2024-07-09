Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

