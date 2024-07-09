Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Centene by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 89,457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

