Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Certara by 5,306.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Certara by 13.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 1,704.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

