Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

