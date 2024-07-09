Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $22.32

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $23.46. Chemours shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 105,251 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Chemours Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 156.7% in the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours



The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

