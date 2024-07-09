Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,419,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

