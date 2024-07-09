Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,206 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,200. The company has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

