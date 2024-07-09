Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Trading Down 67.7%

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) traded down 67.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 280,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 91,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 67.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.