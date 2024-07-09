Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Trading Down 67.7%

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) traded down 67.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 280,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 91,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.
